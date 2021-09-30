Sekhar Kammula happy over positive response to Love Story

Vijayawada: Expressing pleasure over the success talk of his latest movie Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi starrer movie Love Story, director Sekhar Kammula said that it had been proven time and again that audience would enjoy if the films are made with new content.

Addressing the media at Airtel office here on Wednesday, the director said that this was a special movie for him but he did not make it for a super hit. He said that all his movies reflect his voice and in this movie it is stronger.

According to him, he worked very hard for this movie which took nearly three years after the movie Fida. There was more hype for the movie after Chiranjeevi and Ameer Khan attended the pre-release function.

Every one worked hard for the movie, he said stating that though Naga Chaitanya was hesitant to the dance moves with Sai Pallavi, he did well finally. He thanked choreographers Sekhar and Johnny for mixing Jumba dance in the regular dance movies.

Sekhar said that each of his nine movies carry a different message. Right from the movie Godavari, every film taught him a different lesson, he added.

Attracted by the Telangana accent in Fida, he used the same in this film also for Sai Pallavi.

He said that he was afraid that whether the people would come to theatres or not. "However, Andhra people proved me wrong," he said.

Airtelbusiness manager Varanasi Chandrasekhar was also present.