Senior actors clueless about film releases

Senior heroes Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna have Acharya and Akhanda respectively to impress the audiences. However, there is no clarity from them about the releases.

Observing the situation, the trade analyst are saying that there might be two reasons behind the senior heroes being tight-lipped about their upcoming film releases.

First of all, they are clueless about the theatre situation because we have already seen that a bunch of films which was released recently in the theatres ended up as disasters with less collections which became intimidating for the producers who have invested huge amounts in star hero films.

Secondly, they are worried about the ticket prices in the Andhra Pradesh state.

Until and unless these issues are fixed, the star heroes might not announce the release dates of their movies.