Shaakuntalam First Look: Samantha Looks Ethereal As Princess Shakuntala…

Tollywood's ace actress Samantha is all set to entertain her fans stepping into the shoes of beautiful queen Shakuntala for Gunasekhar's Shaakuntalam movie. Being a mythological and periodic love story of a great king Dushyant, this movie holds a lot of expectations as Sam has never done this type of role till now in her career. Off late, the makers dropped the first look poster of this 'Oh Baby' actress and made us go aww with her ethereal beauty! Well, Allu Arjun's little doll Arha essayed the role of little Bharata in this movie!



Samantha also shared the first look poster of the Shakuntalam movie on her Instagram and surprised all her fans… Take a look!

Samantha looked dreamy and beautiful in this poster… She wore a white saree and mesmerised all and sundry in the princess Shakuntala attire. The beautiful and picturesque backdrop and jungle with all the deers and swans, made the poster worth watching! Sharing the poster, Samantha also wrote, "resenting...

Nature's beloved.. the Ethereal and Demure.. "Shakuntala" from #Shaakuntalam #ShaakuntalamFirstLook".

Speaking about the Shaakuntalam movie, Samantha Akkineni is essaying the titular role and Dev Mohan will be seen as King Dushyant. Dialogue King Mohan Babu will essay the role of Durvasa Maharshi. Aditi Balan will be seen as Anasuya and Malhottra Shivam as Mahipala in this periodic movie. Along with them even Prakash Raj, Gautami, Kabir Bedi, Madhoo as Menaka, Kabir Duhan Singh, Allu Arha as Prince Bharata, Varshini Sounderajan and Malhottra Shivam as Mahipala will essay the prominent roles.

This movie is directed by ace director Gunasekhar and is bankrolled under his home banner 'Guna Team Works' under the supervision of Neelima Guna in collaboration with Dil Raju's daughter Hanshita Reddy's Dil Raju Productions banner.