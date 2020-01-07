Trending :
Sharwa & Sai Tej said NO but Vijay Devarakonda said YES

Young heroes Sharwanand and Sai Dharam Tej are currently in great form in their careers now.

Young heroes Sharwanand and Sai Dharam Tej are currently in great form in their careers now. The latest interesting reports in the filmnagar reveal that both these heroes rejected a script that Vijay Devarakonda finally took up. The project in the discussions is World Famous Lover, directed by Kranthi Madhav.

Kranthi Madhav who earlier worked with Sharwanand in Malli Malli Idhi Rani Roju narrated World Famous Lover script to the same hero but Sharwa is said to have rejected the project. And then, Kranthi Madhav narrated it to Sai Dharam Tej who showed no interest in the film.

Finally, Vijay stepped in. Those who have watched the trailer expressed an opinion that Vijay could have avoided doing the movie as it reminds us of Arjun Reddy but we have to wait for the film's release to understand the thought process of Vijay which made him do the film.

