Shekar Kammula to direct Venky?

If ongoing buzz in social media and the film industry are to be believed, Venkatesh Daggubati is all set to work with Tollywood director Sekhar Kammula for a Telugu project. It is being heard that Sekhar Kammula who is known for his films like "Fidaa", "Happy Days" has approached Venky Mama for a film.



If everything goes as per plan, the movie will be produced by Narayan Das K. Narang and Pushkar Ram Mohan Rao, who is currently producing Sekhar Kammula's running project "Love Story" starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. The details of the cast of this upcoming untitled project of Venkatesh are yet to be known.

Currently Venkatesh is busy with three projects in his bag which are in different production stages. He has already wrapped up the shoot of revenge drama Naarappa which is a remake of Tamil film Asuran. The film is helmed by Srikanth Addala and is slated to hit the theaters in summer.

Currently he is working with Anil Ravipudi for "F3", which is a sequel to F2. He will also be seen playing the lead role in Drushyam 2. On the other side, Sekhar Kammula "Love Story" is ready to hit theatres on April 16.