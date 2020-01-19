Shivathmika Rajashekar's 2nd Film Confirmed

Rajasekhar's younger daughter Shivathmika Rajashekar in her second film to be directed by Durga Naresh Gutta will be romancing young hero Arun Adith. Yesteryear actress Indraja will play a key role in the comedy thriller that will be produced by Siva Dinesh Rahul and Iyer Nakarakanti under SKS Creations Banner.

Shivathmika Rajasekhar made her entry into films with Dorasani where she played the titular role as the landlord's daughter. But, in her second film, she is said to be essaying a modern girl. The film will have its pooja ceremony tomorrow.

Kota Srinivasarao, Posani Krishna Murali, Satya, Ajay Ghosh, Ajay and Jayaprakash are other prominent cast in the film.