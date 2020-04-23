Shocking: Balakrishna and Boyapati to surprise fans!

When Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu come together, we all expect that they will come up with a mass entertainer. They have earlier come up with movies like Simha and Legend which are pure mass entertainers. Considering the same, everyone thinks that they will offer a mass actioner for the fans but the shocking reports reveal that they are going to surprise the fans now with something different.

Both Balakrishna and Boyapati are going to surprise the fans now by coming up with a family entertainer. Not just that, the duo also added a social message in the film that is going to be a highlight. This is not something one expects from the duo but they re confident of impressing the fans and the audiences.

Miriyala Ravinder Reddy is the producer of the movie. More details about the movie will come out soon