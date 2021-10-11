Shriya Saran Announces Big News That She Is Blessed With A Baby Girl

It's big news for all the fans of Tollywood's ace actress Shriya Saran… This RRR actress is blessed with a baby girl and that too it was in 2020 itself. She kept it as a secret for a year and now revealed the big news to all the netizens and fans.



Revealing the good news, Shriya wrote, "Hello people , we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine. While the whole world was going through a beautiful turmoil, our world changed for ever …. To a world full of adventures, excitement and learning. We are blessed to have an Angel in our life . We are so grateful to god."

Well, speaking about the lockdown, she told, "I had come to Barcelona just for two weeks as my husband was here, but then suddenly there was a lockdown. Then one week, led to another and then one month to the next, and before you realize it's been a year. Ever since I was 18, I have never lived in a city for more than 2 weeks because I was always shooting and travelling. But a movement is really important for me, so I got back to dance and started doing a lot of Kathak, and started reading a lot more. I miss going to the theaters, but somewhere I have got used to sitting at home and watching a movie. My husband and I even bought a projector, so it felt like we were going to a movie but at home."

Speaking about Shriya Saran's work front, she will be next seen in Rajamouli's RRR movie Karthick Naren's Naragasooran. She is also eagerly waiting for the release of her upcoming movie Gamanam which is postponed due to Covid-19.