Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s ‘Badass’ FL sparks intrigue across social media

The much-adored duo from Krishna and His Leela—actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda and director Ravikanth Perepu—is back, and this time they’re diving into an edgier, emotionally intense zone with their latest film Badass. Produced by the renowned Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and presented by Srikara Studios, the film promises a dramatic transformation for Siddhu, far removed from his vibrant Tillu persona.

Badass is co-written by Ravikanth Perepu and Siddhu himself, with Ravikanth directing the project. Unlike anything the actor has done before, Siddhu will be seen delivering a raw, bold, and emotionally charged performance that showcases a deeper, more intense side of his acting range.

The makers recently unveiled the film’s title along with a striking first look poster, which boldly declares: “If middle finger was a man.” The powerful imagery has instantly caught the attention of fans and film lovers, sparking intrigue across social media.

In an age where first-look reveals rarely spark immediate connection, Badass stands out. Backed by a bigger budget and a fearless creative vision, this film is already being touted as one of the most anticipated emotional dramas of 2026.

Produced by S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, the team is all set to push boundaries and redefine Siddhu’s image in Telugu cinema. More updates on the film’s cast and release are expected soon, keeping fans eagerly waiting for what’s next from this dynamic collaboration.