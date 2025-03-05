Singer Kalpana Raghavender’s Accidental Overdose Not Suicide: Family

Playback singer Kalpana Raghavender, who was hospitalized following an accidental overdose of sleeping pills, is now stable, doctors confirmed on Wednesday.

Dr. Chaitanya from Holistic Hospital stated that Kalpana was placed on ventilatory support due to fluid accumulation in her lungs. “Oxygen therapy is also being provided due to an underlying infection,” the doctor informed the media.

Hospital authorities reported that she was admitted around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. “She remained on ventilation for 12 hours before it was removed,” Dr. Chaitanya added.

Kalpana’s daughter, Daya Prasad Prabhakar, emphasized that the overdose was accidental and not a suicide attempt. She attributed it to stress from balancing multiple responsibilities, including her singing career, LLB studies, and PhD research.

“She has been struggling with insomnia. The prescribed medication led to an unintentional overdose. It was not deliberate,” Daya clarified.

Kalpana’s husband, Prasad Prabhakar, traveled from Chennai to be with her. Meanwhile, local police acknowledged the overdose but refrained from confirming if it was an attempted suicide. “We are still verifying the circumstances,” officials stated.

The singer remains under medical supervision as doctors monitor her recovery.