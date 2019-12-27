Singles Anthem: Lyrical Video Out From Bheeshma…

The most awaited #Singles Anthem is finally out… Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Bheeshma' is directed by Venky Kudumula.

Here is the lyrical video of Singles Anthem for all our music buffs… Have a look!

This lyrical song is foot-tapping and peppy making all the viewers hum it all day. This song is penned by Shreemani, sung by Anurag Kulkarni and the tunes are composed by Mahati Swara Sagar.



Bheeshma is said to be complete entertainer having a tagline 'Single Forever'. This movie is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments banner. DOP and art directors are Sai Sriram and Sahi Suresh. Finally, the editing is done by Navin Nooli.



