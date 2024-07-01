Sithara Entertainments to bankroll Allari Naresh’s 63rdfilm

Allari Naresh, known for his versatility in comedy and unique concept films, is set to star in a new project produced by the esteemed Telugu cinema production house, Sithara Entertainments. The announcement, made on June 30th to coincide with Naresh's birthday, was accompanied by a distinctive concept poster that has captivated fans and movie enthusiasts.

The poster, adorned with intriguing symbols in sign language, has sparked widespread curiosity as fans attempt to decode its hidden messages. This creative approach has generated significant interest in the film, highlighting Naresh’s reputation for choosing diverse and innovative projects.

The film, directed and written by MeherTej, known for the acclaimed movie "Family Drama," promises a unique and entertaining experience. Tej’s involvement has further raised expectations, given his track record for distinctive storytelling.

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments and Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas, this 63rd film of Allari Naresh, tentatively titled #AN63 and Production No. 29 from Sithara Entertainments, is expected to be a highlight in his career. More details about the film will be revealed soon, but the initial announcement has already set high anticipation among audiences.