Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya Make Their First Public Appearance Post-Engagement

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya took the internet by storm with their engagement pictures in August. The two have now delighted fans by making their first public appearance as a couple at the ANR National Awards 2024.

Sobhita looked radiant in a light green sari as she graced the red carpet. Naga had arrived earlier and was seen guiding Sobhita backstage, exchanging a few words before entering the main event together. This brief interaction was captured in a video shared by Naga’s fan club, which quickly went viral.

The ceremony included a special moment where Chiranjeevi received an award from Amitabh Bachchan. Other stars like Ram Charan and Nagarjuna Akkineni also attended, adding to the star-studded atmosphere. Pictures and videos from the event surfaced online, showcasing the industry's finest coming together to celebrate the award ceremony.

Naga and Sobhita got engaged this August after dating for two years. Their relationship stayed under wraps until Naga's father, Nagarjuna Akkineni, shared the engagement photos on social media. In the pictures, Naga wore an off-white kurta-pyjama, while Sobhita looked graceful in a soft pink saree.

Recently, Sobhita shared images from a pre-wedding ceremony, held in Vishakhapatnam. Earlier this month, Naga posted his first picture with Sobhita after the engagement announcement, giving fans another glimpse of their bond. However, the couple has not yet revealed a wedding date.

Naga was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, with whom he announced a separation in October 2021.