Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya celebrate 1st wedding anniversary with a beautiful BTS wedding reel

Mumbai: Actress Sobhita Dhulipala seems to be elated and overwhelmed as she completes one year of her wedding with actor Naga Chaitanya. Sobhita shared her wedding-themed reel featuring her and actor Naga Chaitanya, on her social media account.

In the video, Sobhita is seen dressed as a South Indian bride, while Naga Chaitanya appears as the groom, both fully adorned in traditional wedding attire. Sobhita captioned the post, writing, “The wind always blows homewards. Back in the Deccan and one trippy trip round the sun with the man I call husband, I feel anew. As though purified by fire. One year as Mrs!”

Actor Naga Chaitanya, who was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, tied the knot in 2017. The couple, however, announced their separation in 2021. Both Naga Chaitanya and Samantha, post-separation, went on with their careers and new personal collaborations. For the uninitiated, Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in a traditional ceremony on the 1st of December.

The actress formally announced the new chapter in her life through a special social media post. Samantha took to her official social media account and dropped some beautiful moments from her simple, traditional yet elegant nuptials. The bride looked stunning in a red silk saree with golden embellishments, while the groom opted for a white kurta pyjama with a cream Nehru jacket for the special day.

She captioned it as "(white heart emoji) 01.12.2025 (white heart emoji)" and showed the newlyweds exchanging wedding rings and praying before commencing their new journey.

As per reports, the two got married at Isha Foundation's Linga Bhairavi Temple in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. For the uninitiated, according to reports, Samantha is believed to have first met Raj during the shoot of the Amazon Prime Video series "The Family Man 2", in which she played a powerful role.