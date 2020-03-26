Songs by Indian artists about Corona Virus awareness go viral

Baba Sehgal is not known for being a great comedian but he is known for his singing skills & voice. He still tries his hand at comedy at every given instant.

While some take it as fun, some don't mind his puns but many ridicule him. But he takes it all in his stride and does his thing to spread the positive message as well.

In a way, we can say that he is a mixed bag when it comes to being a serious artist, a respected one and a ridiculed celeb. He came up with a funny song about the Indian way of greeting people can contain the Coronavirus from spreading.

The song is going viral. Along with him even Jamie Lever, daughter of great comedian Johnny Lever also came up with a song as her band jammed.

They posted their songs last week around 14th March and 16th March. But they are getting more attention now, for their creative message.

Try bringing such positivity into your lives and spread smiles around the world during your self-quarantine, social distancing. The world needs us. Stay Home. Stay Safe and stay positive too.

Baba Sehgal song:

Jamie Lever song:



