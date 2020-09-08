SP Balasubrahmanyam COVID Test Negative, Watching Tennis In Hospital

Famous South Indian celebrity singer S P Balasubramanyam continues to be on the ventilator.

But his fans now have something to cheer about. The singer actor has now tested negative for Coronavirus because of which his fans and family have heaved a huge sigh of relief.

The famous playback singer son SP Charan gave an update on his father's health on September 7. SPB is still on the Ventilator but is quite happy and healthy but for the above fact.

The family which was in low spirit for the past one month has celebrated the marriage anniversary of the star singer in a small scale at the weekend.

It is learnt that SP Balasubrahmanyam has been watching several tennis matches on his iPad and elated about the commencement of IPL matches. He has also been writing and chatting. He is fully conscious and is undergoing physio therapy, said his son.

Only thing that has to be rectified is his lungs problem which requires some time. The actor-singer's son who gave the above details is hopeful of his father's recovery. Crores of SPB fans all over the country and abroad have been praying for his early recovery.