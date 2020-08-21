SP Balasubrahmanyam Health: Tollywood celebrities staying silent?

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is currently under critical condition in a hospital in Chennai. An expert team of doctors are currently operating on him for COVID. Stars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have sent messages hoping for the speedy recovery of SPB.

Megastar Chiranjeevi also posted a video message regarding the same. But, there is a talk going on in Tollywood that the other star heroes are staying silent. All those who reacted when Amitabh Bachchan joined the hospital are staying silent now and not reacting to SPB's health condition.

On social media, the discussion is constantly going up. Except Chiranjeevi, no one else responded to the health condition of SPB. A lot of fans are also wondering the same but we have to see if anything going to get changed in the coming days.