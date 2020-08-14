SP Balasubrahmanyam Says Hello From Hospital; Recovering: SPB Family

Indian playback singer and actor SP Balasubrahmanyam was diagnosed with coronavirus a few days ago and he had even posted a video message on his Facebook profile stating he was doing okay while admitting to the fact that he had got himself tested after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and the results were positive.

He said he wanted to rest at the hospital as he did not wish to put the health of his family members at risk. This had also allayed fears of his fans who were worried about the state of his health.

However, in a latest development a doctor's health bulletin released from a hospital where he's admitted in which they stated that SPB's health condition had turned for the worse and that he had to be put on life support. This created a storm on social media. Fans went berserk and also called for prayers wishing health for the playback singer went viral.

However, in a latest development, SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan held a press meet which was telecast on all Tamil channels in which he stated that SPB was better now and responding well to treatment.

However, the Telugu channels continued to show that the condition of SP Balasubrahmanyam's state was critical as he had been put in ventilator. However, a voice note with a picture of SPB from the hospital showing a thumbs up was released to reassure the fans of his health status.

This must come as a relief to scores of his fans who have been disturbed ever since news of his illness got out. Let's pray for SPB's speedy recovery.