SPB Family Couldn't Afford To Pay 3 Crore Medical Bill, Says Rumour; SP Charan Hurt

In less than a day after legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam was laid to rest at his Chennai farmhouse, a few miscreants have started spreading concocted stories about the payment of his medical bills to MGM Hospital.

According to rumours that are doing the rounds, the late singer SPB underwent treatment at the famed MGM hospital for about 51 days and the medical bill charges went up to more than three crores. Out of which the family was able to pay only 1.85 crores, it is being said.

The family is said to have reportedly appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to help them pay the balance amount to the hospital. And the government reportedly turned deaf ears and did not respond to SPB family's appeal. However, the Indian vice President Venkaiah Naidu is believed to have stretched his helping hand. This was the story doing the rounds up until now.

After hearing these rumours, SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan amidst the pangs of his separation from his father, has released a video appealing to the people not to spread rumours about expenses at the hospital, or the help rendered, as such rumours hurt a lot of people.

He said that the staff at the hospital were very cooperative and added that he would conduct a press meet along with doctors and furnish all the details. There is a lot of fury expressed on social media by the Netizens in this regard. Charan said that the family and hospital are forced to come out with details for the sake of a few people and requested those who are spreading such stories to refrain from doing such acts for the sake of millions of SPB fans who will get offended and hurt.

SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last after respiratory cardiac arrest at the MGM hospital in Chennai. A pall of gloom has descended over the film industry following his untimely demise.