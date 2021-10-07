Spirit: Prabhas Teams Up With Sandeep Reddy Vanga For His 25th Movie

Tollywood's ace actor Prabhas who turned into a Pan Indian star with Baahubali surprised all his fans by announcing the title of his 25th movie today. He is teaming up with Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the 'Spirit' movie.



Sandeep Reddy has shared this happy news to all his fans through social media… Take a look!



Along with the title poster, Sandeep also wrote, "The Mighty man marching on…"

Spirit movie is being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is being produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner in association with UV Creations and Vanga Pictures banners. Other details of cast and crew are yet to be announced!



Even UV Creations banner also shared the happy news through their Twitter page and wrote, "Glad to announce our association with @TSeries & @VangaPictures for the upcoming film SPIRIT with our darling #Prabhas and director @imvangasandeep, produced by #BhushanKumar #Prabhas25SandeepReddyVanga".

Even Prabhas is also very happy sharing the title poster of his 25th movie on his Instagram page…

Along with the poster, he also wrote, "Kickstarting my journey with SPIRIT. Directed by @sandeepreddy.vanga and produced by #BhushanKumar @tseriesfilms & #BhadrakaliPictures!"

Speaking about Prabhas's work front, he is all busy with a handful of movies. Prabhas will also be part of Om Raut's mythological movie 'Adipurush'. This much-anticipated flick will have Bollywood ace actor Saif Ali Khan who will be seen as 'Raavan'. Our dear 'Darling' actor will also share the screen space with leggy lass Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi project. He is also part of Prashant Neel's Salaar movie!

Next, Prabhas's Radhe Shyam movie is ready for release and will hit the screens on the occasion of the Pongal festival next year. Radha Krishna Kumar is directing this periodic movie. Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan are roped in to play other prominent roles. This movie is being bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Praseedha Uppalapati under UV Creations banner. Being a period romance film, the story is set in the backdrop of the 1970s. The movie's shooting took place in beautiful and picturesque places of Hyderabad, Italy and Georgia. The movie is made with a whopping budget of Rs 350 crores.