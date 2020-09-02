Spotted: Sai Pallavi At Exam Hall In Trichy, Fans Mob Her For Selfies

Famous South Indian actress Sai Pallavi has a huge number of fan followers. This was visibly evident when she came to MMM College at Tiruchi to write her medical course examination.

Sai Pallavi, who completed her MBBS abroad in 2016 from Tbilisi State Medical University, had come to write her exams in the college. Imagine the excitement of her fans when they happened to get the biggest surprise from her!

The actress, who came with a mask and a duppata around her face entered the exam hall. However, Sai Pallavi was recognised by the students who became frenzy and pleaded with the actress for selfies.

Sai Pallavi gladly obliged and posed with all the students, the photos of which have gone viral and being widely circulated on social media. Sai Pallavi created a sensation in South through her movie 'Premam'. Since then, she is in the limelight and contiues to be the most sought after actress down South. She became a household name in Tollywood with her performance as a village belle in Shekar Kammula's Fidaa. The actress learnt Telangana dialect and pulled off the role with ease which drew a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Sai Pallavi is currently busy with Tamil, and Telugu, movies. The movie 'Love Story' in which Sai Pallavi is teamed up with Naga Chaitanya is in the final stages of its production. She will also be seen in 'Virat Parvam' and the actress is gearing up to appear in a Web series as well.