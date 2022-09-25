Sree Vishnu's next film, a fun-filled family entertainer, goes on floors

Versatile Telugu actor Sree Vishnu's next film, which is being directed by Ram Abbaraju, who proved his mettle with the hilarious family entertainer 'Vivaha Bhojanambu', officially went on floors on Sunday with a grand pooja ceremony.

Billed to be a complete fun-filled family entertainer, the story for the untitled movie is by Bhanu Bogavarapu while its dialogues are by Nandu Savirigana.

The launching ceremony was attended by a host of celebrities including Anil Sunkara, V.I. Anand, Nara Rohit, Vijay Kanakamedala and A.R. Mohan.

Nara Rohit sounded the clapboard for the muhurtham shot. Sources say the film's regular shoot will commence soon.

Gopi Sundar is to score the music of this film,which will have cinematography by Raam Reddy. Chota K. Prasad is the editor and Brahma Kadali is the art director.

The yet-to-be-titled film is being produced by Hasya Movies in association with A.K. Entertainments and will be presented by Anil Sunkara.

This is the third film that Hasya Movies is producing. The film is in the process of producing two other films -- 'Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam' with Allari Naresh and 'Ooru Peru Bhairavakona' with Sundeep Kishen. While 'Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam' is getting ready for release, 'Ooru Peru Bhairavakona' is in the production stage.