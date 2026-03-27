Sreemukhi launches ‘Fursat’ restaurant; promises a vibrant dining experience

Popular television personality Sreemukhi has stepped into the hospitality space with the launch of her new restaurant Fursat at Capital Park, Madhapur, in Hyderabad. Sreemukhi has partnered with Sravan, Anand, and Ravi to bring this multi-cuisine dining concept to life. Designed as a lively and welcoming space, Fursat aims to combine diverse culinary offerings with a vibrant ambiance, catering to families, friends, and corporate gatherings.

Speaking at the launch, Sreemukhi expressed her excitement, describing Fursat as more than just a restaurant. She emphasized that it is “a feeling and a vibe” where people can relax and enjoy quality time. Highlighting the menu, she mentioned signature dishes like Nalli Gosht Biryani, along with a wide range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. With an approximate seating capacity of 300 and dedicated banquet facilities, the restaurant is positioned as a one-stop destination for dining and celebrations.

Partner Sravan noted that the vision behind Fursat was to create a space where guests can unwind while enjoying consistent taste and service. Anand added that the menu has been thoughtfully curated to blend traditional flavors with modern presentation, ensuring quality and authenticity.

Ravi emphasized the brand’s future plans, stating that Fursat is designed to host events of all scales, with expansion on the horizon. With strong backing and Sreemukhi’s appeal, Fursat is set to emerge as a standout culinary destination in Hyderabad.