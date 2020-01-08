Sri Reddy Slams Chiranjeevi's Domination in Telugu Movie Events

When Sri Reddy opens her mouth, there is bound to be something that will create a storm on social media. Why do you think she's referred to as controversy's favourite child in the industry?

Sri Reddy wants to have an opinion on all the issues happening around her but talking about movies and hitting out at film stars and drawing them into needless controversies seem to be her favourite pastime. And when she talks she doesn't mince words. Sri Reddy speaks straight from her heart and doesn't really bother about the repercussions of her statements.

Now, her latest take seems to be on the MAA tussle between Chiranjeevi, Rajshekar and Naresh.

She has made some shocking comments on the entire row and even made some interesting observations on the entire issue and the actors involved.

Talking about Megastar Chiranjeevi, she says that she as a small artiste suffered for speaking up against sexual harassment in the industry. So it was foolish to expect any welfare for others. She also goes on to say that all the Tollywood events are dominated by Chiranjeevi and there's no scope for other artistes to make their presence felt.

If you see any movie event you will only see big actors like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, TSR, Murali Mohan and Mohan Babu on th stage. When that happens, where's the space for junior artistes? Sri Reddy asks. She also says that even though the megastar has promised on several occasions about resolving problems faced by artistes, he has never done that till date. Sri Reddy adds that big actors only attend events to show their domination and not to reach out to the junior artistes which never happens. We wonder how the senior actors react to Sri Reddy's shocking statements against them.

Sri Reddy is a Telugu actress who went to Chennai after she was not taken seriously following her topless protest. She keeps posting something or the other on her Facebook page where Sri Reddy enjoys a huge fan following.