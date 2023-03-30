Sridevi Sobhan Babu Movie HD leaked on Ibomma and Movierulz

Last month, the film 'Sridevi Sobhan Babu', starring young actor Santosh Sobhan and 96 fame Gouri G Kishan, and produced by Chiranjeevi's daughter Sushmitha Konidela, was released in theaters but failed to impress audiences. However, the movie is back in the news as the leading OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar has announced that it will premiere today. Those who missed it in theaters can now stream it on Hotstar on the mentioned date. Directed by Prasanth Kumar Dimmala, the film features Nagababu, Rohini, and others in significant roles. Produced by Gold Box Entertainment, the movie has music by Kamran. Stay tuned to this page for more exciting updates.

It has been reported in the news that the movie has been illegally pirated and can now be found on various websites such as Ibomma, movierulz, tamilrockers, telegram, tamilmv, and tamilyogi. Typically, these sites obtain a copy of the movie by recording it during its initial release in the cinema and then make it available for everyone to watch. Despite efforts made by industry professionals and cyber officials to prevent piracy, unfortunately, it still occurs. It is a persistent challenge that needs to be addressed in order to protect the creative works of individuals and prevent them from being illegally distributed.







