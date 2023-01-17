SSMB 28: Mahesh Babu And Trivikram's Movie Will Go On Floors From Tomorrow

It is all known that ahead of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, Tollywood's ace actor Mahesh Babu will work with another eminent filmmaker Trivikram. Tentatively the movie is titled as 'SSMB 28' and being the third collaboration of the actor and director, there are many expectations on it. Off late, an amazing update of this movie is out and it states that the shooting of this most-awaited movie will be kick-started tomorrow.



According to the sources, the shooting will begin in Hyderabad and the first two weeks of the first schedule will have some high-end action sequences. As Mahesh is back from Switzerland's tour, he is all excited to take part in the shooting. The stunt master duo Ram-Laxman are all set to come up with unique set of fight sequences for this action entertainer.

2022 was a complete emotional ride for Mahesh Babu as he lost his brother Ramesh Babu, father Superstar Krishna and mother Indira Devi in the same year within a gap of a few months.

Well, Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram worked on two movies Athadu and Khaleja earlier and now the third one is on the way! This movie is being produced by S Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations banner. Glam doll Pooja Hegde is the lead actress of this movie.

On the other hand, speaking about Mahesh and Rajamouli's movie, it has a Pan-World appeal as it will deal with the Indian Joens plot. It will start once SSMB 28 wraps up! Even MM Keeravani also confirmed that SS Rajamouli's next movie will be with Mahesh Babu in Los Angeles in an award show interview!