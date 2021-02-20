Strange requests to Priya Prakash Varrier

Just a small winking video Priya Prakash varrier became a heartthrob and an overnight star.

The actress who recently marked her acting debut with 'Oru Adaar Love' which ended up as a disaster at the box office is all set to mark her Tollywood debut with Nithiin's 'Check' movie which is all set to get released next week. The makers are currently busy with the promotions of the film. On the other hand, the actress is also trying to grab attention with her photos and videos on her official social media handle. Recently, the actress posted a picture of her biting her lips.

One of her friends, Sharan Nair asked, "Teach me how to bite your lip,". She replied, 'Hmmmmm. I will,". Priya Varrier's comment has been grabbing the attention of the netizens. The fans started asking to teach the same.