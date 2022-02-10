Sudheer Babu Drops A Special Post On The Occasion Of Completing 10 Years In The Film Industry

Tollywood's young actor Sudheer Babu is all busy with a handful of movies. He is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming film 'Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali' which has Krithi Shetty as the lead actress. On the occasion of completing 10 years in the film industry, Sudheer Babu dropped a special note and thanked each and everyone who were with him in this journey. He also spoke to the media and opened up about various things and his upcoming projects too.

This post reads, "10th February 2012 was the day SMS happened. If I could count the bestest moments of my life on fingers, this date wears a beautiful ring. I wouldn't say time has flown because I have thoroughly experienced and embraced these 10 years as an actor. Irrespective of the success and failures, it's been a great opportunity to tell you the stories I believed in. As they say, "It's good be lost in the direction", immensely happy and proud about my love and obsession for movies. Whether I did a horror comedy or a crime comedy, an action movie or a romantic one, you people have accepted me doing different things. That gives me liberty to push my limits harder and further. There is an exciting future ahead and I promise to deliver what you are expecting from my potential. I thank my family, my directors, my producers, my admirers my critics, the media and everyone who's been with me in this decade. Everyone of you is an integral part of my journey as I say it with all my heart. I value your criticism as much I value your love and appreciation. Let's meet very soon with Aa Ammayi Gurinchu Meeku Cheppali and much more".

In a special interview to the media, he said, "On the first day of my career, if someone came and told me I would be able to do films like Sammohanam, Prema Katha Chitram, Shiva Manasulo Shruti V, I would have said wow, is there any better opportunity. All these movies need good actors to get this opportunity so I'm really happy. And people can also see I made a lot of good fans not just from my family but people who respect me and like my work. Not just that, in 10 years, I have gained so much respect as a person from close friends, family members for being able to be successful. When I look back at these 10 years, other than box office collections, I can say that gave 100 percent to all my films."

He also added, "In these 10 years I never missed on any of my principles. I never went asked my father-in-law Krishna or brother-in-law Mahesh Babu to get me a film. I also feel happy when people write great scripts and characters and come to me and say you will be perfect for it. So looking back at all these gives me immense satisfaction."

Sudheer was actually offered a role in Ranbir and Alia's Bramhastra movie. But he refused due to his prior commitments. He told, "There was nothing wrong. I loved the script but had prior commitments in the Telugu film industry. I like taking bigger responsibilities for a project. It was an interesting role, but I see myself doing a little bit of stunts and being agile." He went ahead to add that the timing of Brahmastra coincided with the schedule of another film of his called Sammohanam. "At the same point of time, I was offered a part that nobody had seen me before. Brahmastra needed a certain number of days and Sammonhanam was a bigger responsibility with lesser days, so I chose the latter. "Brahmastra was a huge opportunity, but I got the biggest hit of my career with Sammohanam. Eventually, I ended up doing 3 films with the same director".

Being a Mohana Krishna Indraganti, Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali is being produced by Mahendra Babu and Kiran Ballapalli under the Benchmark Studios and Mythri Movie Makers banner. Being a fresh story, the tease upped the expectations on the movie. Vivek Sagar is composing tunes for this movie while PG Vinda is taking care of the cinematography field.