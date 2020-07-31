Sudheer Babu to float a film studio in Hyderabad?

Tollywood: Sudheer Babu is one of the talented actors in the Tollywood film industry. The actor is currently looking forward to the release of the movie V, that will be out after the theatres getting re-opened. Now, the interesting buzz is that he is in talks to set up a studio of his own. Sudheer recently opened up on the same.

Sudheer Babu turned a producer with the film Nannu Dochukundhuvate and he is now in plans to produce more movies. Talking in a recent interview, Sudheer Babu opened up that he is looking for a proper location to build his studio. Sudheer is very much determined of setting up the studio soon.

On the work front, Sudheer is also waiting to begin the shoot for his next film, a biopic on Pullela Gopichand.