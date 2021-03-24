Sulthan Trailer: Karthi And Rashmika Mandanna Come Up With An Intense Drama

It is all known that Rashmika Mandanna is making her Kollywood debut with the 'Sulthan' movie. As the release date is nearing, the makers of this movie have dropped the trailer of this intense crime thriller a couple of hours ago. The trailer was launched in a gala event which was held in Chennai. Both Karthi and Rashmika made their presence in the event and cheered up their fans.

Rashmika dropped the trailer of the 'Sulthan' movie on her Instagram page and treated her fans with another fabulous video…

Sharing the new poster of the movie, Rashmika wrote, "#Sulthan A film which is super special to me as it marks my debut in Kollywood❤️ Signed mainly keeping my Tamil boys, girls and army in mind but after working on this film I realised how everyone will enjoy watching us in these characters.. Excited and nervous but truly grateful."

Rashmika shared the trailer and also added a quirky comment to the post. The trailer is all about Karthi who is the younger one out of 100 goons. The trailer starts off with an intense mud-fight sequence and then shifts to a village where the people of that area stop Karthi aka Sulthan from entering their village. But Karthi terms the 100 goons as his brothers. Then Rashmika's love track is shown where she is seen being naughty by troubling Karthi. Finally, a couple of intense fights and the introduction of antagonistsend the trailer.



Even Karthi also shared the trailer on his Instagram…

Dedicating #Sulthan trailer to all my fans who have been cheering and supporting me all the time. Love you all! Here it is!

He also wrote, "Dedicating #Sulthan trailer to all my fans who have been cheering and supporting me all the time. Love you all! Here it is!



#SulthanFromApril2".

Well, in the trailer launch event, Rashmika praised Karthi and said, "Besides him being a co-star, I also found a friend in Karthi. Thank you sir...I should thank you only for your existence, that's all. The world needs more people like him and Baaki sir. I'm so happy that I worked with him and the whole team."

Sulthan movie is directed byBakkiyaraj Kannan and is produced by S. R. Prakash Babu and S. R. Prabhu under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner. This film has Napoleon, Lal, Yogi Babu, HareeshPeradi, Ramachandra Raju and Nawab Shah in prominent roles. This action thriller will be released on April 2, 2021.