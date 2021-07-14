Sumanth to appear as Dulquer Salman's friend

Hero Sumanth who recently scored a decent hit with 'Malli Raava' has been struggling with back-to-back debacles lately. The actor who has a couple of projects in his pipeline took a surprising decision.

He announces that he is ready to do crucial roles in other hero movies as well. Now an update came out that Sumanth has agreed to play the friend role of a hero. Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan recently signed a project with director Hanu Raghavapudi. Touted to be an army love story, it runs with a 1964 backdrop. According to the latest reports, Sumanth got a crucial role in the film.



Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt under the Swapna Cinemas banner are bankrolling this project. The shooting is currently going on in Hyderabad. The makers have erected a special set for the shooting in Annapurna studios.

