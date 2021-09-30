Sundeep Kishan reveals his favorite contestant in Bigg Boss 5 Telugu

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: The contestants of Bigg Boss season 5 finally entered the 4th week in the Bigg Boss house. Most of the fans already got the clarity on whom to support this season.

Noted Hero Sundeep Kishan also reacted about Bigg Boss. Interestingly, Sandeep Kishan revealed his favorite contestant in the Bigg Boss house and extended his support to Maanas Nagulapalli. Maanas have always been calm and always impressed with his way of handling things sensitively.

Maanas who is known as Mr cool of Bigg Boss house got an encouraging video from Sundeep Kishan. In the video, the routine love story actor is seen saying, "Hi everyone. I am Sandeep Kishan. My favorite contestant in the Bigg Boss house is Maanas. I hope you all will like him too. All the best. Love you".

Maanas is not in the nominations this week. So, we can expect that he will be in the Bigg Boss house for another week.