Superhero Lands With Super Anthem- SuperHero HanuMan Song From Prasanth Varma’s HANU-MAN Unveiled

The Indian fans of superhero movies are excited to see our own superhero Hanu-Man on screen. It’s almost two months time left for them to witness the heroics of the original Indian superhero Hanu-Man created and crafted by Prasanth Varma with Teja Sajja playing the leadman. Besides making original movies with novel concepts, Prasanth Varma is showing his distinctiveness in promotions as well. In fact, he and team Hanu-Man became extra cautious after the thunderous response to the teaser and Hanuman Chalisa song.

Many wondered why the team chose the Children’s Day occasion to launch the second single Superhero Hanuman. Everyone gets clarity on the same, after watching the song. SuperHero HanuMan is funny, and at the same time adventurous. Anudeep Dev has come up with a quirky number crooned humorously by Vagdevi, Prakruthi, and Mayukh. The lyrics penned by Krishnakanth are totally comical. The idea of comic narration, along with the original visuals is to attract kids. In fact, kids will love to see the superpowers possessed by our superhero Hanumanthu. This Super Anthem is an instant hit and the best presentation for kids on this Children’s Day.

The movie is produced prestigiously by K Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment, while Smt Chaitanya presents it. Asrin Reddy is the executive producer, Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer and Kushal Reddy and Pushpak Reddy are the associate producers. The cinematography for this magnum opus is by Shivendra, wherein Srinagendhra Tangala is the production designer.

Amritha Aiyer is the leading lady opposite Teja Sajja in the movie, where Vinay Rai will be seen as the antagonist and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in a key role.

Hanu-Man is the first film from Prasanth Varma’s Cinematic Universe. The film is essentially set-up in an imaginary place called “Anjanadri”. Since the concept of the film is universal, it has the potential to do well across the globe.

HANU-MAN will have a Pan World release in several Indian languages including Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese and Japanese on January 12, 2024.

Cast: Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Getup Srinu, Satya, Raj Deepak Shetty and others

Technical Crew:

Writer & Director: Prasanth Varma

Producer: K Niranjan Reddy

Banner: Primeshow Entertainment

Presents: Smt Chaitanya

Screenplay: Scriptsville

DOP: Dasaradhi Shivendra

Music Directors: Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev and Krishna Saurabh

Editor: SB Raju Talari

Executive Producer: Asrin Reddy

Line Producer: Venkat Kumar Jetty

Associate Producer: Kushal Reddy & Pushpak Reddy

Production Designer: Srinagendhra Tangala

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar

Costume Designer: Lanka Santhoshi