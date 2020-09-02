Superstar conveys birthday wishes for Power Star

Pawan Kalyan and Superstar Mahesh Babu are undoubtedly the reigning stars in the Telugu film industry. They enjoy immense stardom and craze across both the Telugu states. While their fans fight amongst each other, the heroes set an example by wishing well for one other. As today is the birthday of Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh took on Twitter to wish his friend a happy birthday. Power Star and Superstarare undoubtedly the reigning stars in the Telugu film industry. They enjoy immense stardom and craze across both the Telugu states. While their fans fight amongst each other, the heroes set an example by wishing well for one other. As today is the birthday of Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh took on Twitter to wish his friend a happy birthday.

Earlier this morning, Mahesh posted a picture of himself posing with Pawan. Along with it, he tweeted, "Wishing you a very happy birthday, @PawanKalyan!! May your kindness and humility always inspire a change. Good health and happiness always!"

Wishing you a very happy birthday, @PawanKalyan !! May your kindness and humility always inspire a change. Good health and happiness always! 😊🤗 pic.twitter.com/VHlkl10AtU — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 2, 2020

Fans of both the actors were pleasantly surprised by the wishes of Mahesh. Everyone is now hoping to see these stars together on the big screen. Meanwhile, a section of people opined that it is high time that fan wars should be stopped and everyone should appreciate the works of other heroes irrespective of their fan bases.