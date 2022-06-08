Suriya Thanks Kamal Haasan For Gifting A Rolex Watch Post Vikram Movie Success

Indian superstar Kamal Haasan is now basking in the success of his latest movie Vikram… This movie is creating records at the box office with its smashing collections and made the producers and the actors enjoy the joy of a massive blockbuster! Well, Kamal Haasan shared his happiness with the whole team of Vikram by gifting them expensive gifts. He recently presented a Lexus car to the director Lokesh Kanagaraj and now, he gifted the expensive Rolex watch to the Suriya. The 7th Sense star shared a few beautiful pics on his social media page and expressed his happiness to all his fans…



A moment like this makes life beautiful! Thank you Anna for your #Rolex! @ikamalhaasan pic.twitter.com/uAfAM8bVkM — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) June 8, 2022

In these pics, we can witness Kamal sir gifting a Rolex watch to Suriya. They looked great together sporting in western wear! Along with sharing the pics, he also wrote, "A moment like this makes life beautiful! Thank you Anna for your #Rolex! @ikamalhaasan". Suriya was seen in a cameo role 'Rolex' - Kingpin of the Drug crime syndicate in this movie.

Even director Lokesh also shared a few pics with Suriya and Kamal Haasan…

Vikram meets Rolex 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/B06RXVC290 — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) June 8, 2022

Lokesh also thanked Kamal Haasan for gifting him an expensive car. They posed with the new car and treated all their fans.

Even Kamal also praised Lokesh by presenting him a hand-written letter…

"Life time settlement letter" Words can't express how emotional I'm feeling reading this! Nandri Andavarey @ikamalhaasan 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5yF4UnGnVj — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) June 6, 2022

This letter reads, "There is a reason that I haven't addressed you with a formal salutation. I have assumed the role of Mr Kanagaraj and taken the right to address you this way without your consent since this is a personalised letter. On the public front, the due respect for your achievements will always be there.

I am often criticised for wanting my fans to be distinct from others. But I am impressed with how one of my foremost fans turned out to be a foremost talent in our industry. This is actually something a lot more than what I'd desired from my fans.

A lot of people, including me, might tell you that they have no words to describe your achievements. Don't believe them. One look at YouTube, where there are people giving you garlands of praise, is enough for people to pluck a few words to praise you.

I sincerely wish all of this would continue in your film journey.

Always be vigilant, unique, and hungry. You will keep attaining the success you want, always.

Yours,

Kamal Haasan".

Lokesh also expressed his happiness by jotting down, "Life time settlement letter. Words can't express how emotional I'm feeling reading this! Nandri Andavarey @ikamalhaasan".

Well, Kamal Haasan also gifted an Apache RTR 160 bike to each of the 13 assistant directors. They are all happy with the kind gesture of the lead actor.

Vikram movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under the Raaj Kamal Films International banner. It also has Shivani Narayanan, Anish Padmanabhan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, Arjun Das, Chemban Vinod Jose, Jaffer Sadiq, Sampath Ram, Hareesh Peradi, Shanvi Srivastava, Myna Nandhini, Maheswari and Darshanaa Vijayakumar in the prominent roles. Anirudh Ravichander tuned the songs while the cinematography section is handled by Girish Gangadharan. Coming to Telugu, young actor Nithiin released it under his home banner Shresht Movies.

Taran Adarsh also unveiled the latest collection report of Vikram…

"'VIKRAM' OVERSEAS BO: VICTORIOUS WEEKEND… #Vikram is SENSATIONAL #Overseas… Total till Sunday…

#USA: $ 1,727,164 [₹ 13.43 cr]

#UK: £ 3,99,426 [₹ 3.90 cr]

#Australia: A$ 633,642 [₹ 3.55 cr]

#Germany: € 40,976 [₹ 34.09 lacs]

#NZ: NZ$ 67,014 [₹ 33.91 lacs]

#Canada: C$ 39,342 [₹ 24.36 lacs]

#Ireland: £ 26,479 [₹ 25.83 lacs]

#France [admits]: 13,487

Hope Kamal Haasan continues his success journey with his next movies too!