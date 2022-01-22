Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' And Mohanlal's 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' Make Their Place In Oscars 2022 Selection Nomination List

The prestigious Academy Awards of 2022 will take place in a couple of months… Now, the organizers are busy with listing the nominations… They are picking the best movies from every country and when it comes to India, Suriya's Jai Bhim and Mohanlal's 'Marakkar: Arabinkadalinte Simham' made to the list. The makers of both movies announced this good news through their social media pages…

They wrote, "Into the #Oscars race! #JaiBhim makes it into the 276 films shortlisted by @TheAcademy for the 94th Academy Award nominations. Read the full list here Rightwards arrow https://oscars.org/sites/oscars/files/94th_oscars_production_reminder_list.pdf @Suriya_offl #Jyotika @tjgnan @rajsekarpandian @PrimeVideoIN".

Till now only three movies have been listed in the nominations… They are Lagaan, Salaam Bombay and Mother India. Now, these two blockbuster movies also joined the list… Hope one of them bags the prestigious Oscar Awards 2022. The nomination voting will begin on 27th January and end on 1st February, 2022. The final list of nominations will be announced on 8th February, 2022.

The 94th Academy Awards will be scheduled to be aired on ABC on 27th March, 2022. After three years, the prestigious award ceremony is all set to have a host. Glenn Weiss will direct it and he is doing it for the seventh time while Will Packer is the producer.

Let us also check out the nominations of the Oscars 2022 in the 'Best Film' category!

Oscars Nominations List









Jai Bhim movie is directed by the ace filmmaker T. J. Gnanavel and is produced by Suriya and Jyotika under their 2D Entertainment banner. It was released on the Amazon Prime Video on the occasion of the Diwali festival last year i.e on 2nd November 2021.

Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea movie is directed by Priyadarshan and is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group and Moonshot Entertainments banners. This movie has Arjun, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Suhasini, Keerthi Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Fazil, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Innocent and Ashok Selvan in the prominent roles.

Speaking about the plot, it is a periodic movie that takes us back to the 1502 and 1600 eras. This movie showcases the important life events of the rebellious naval chief, Mohammad Ali Marakkar a.k.a. Kunjali Marakkar IV. He is the first Indian Naval Commander and Indian freedom fighter who fought with the Portuguese for his motherland. His powerful strategies and war techniques made him win 16 battles. With this, he prevented the Portuguese to enter the Malabar Coast for more than 90 years.