Suspense Thriller W/O Anirvesh First Look Released

The suspense thriller W/O Anirvesh, directed by Ganga Saptashikhara, is set for a worldwide release soon. Produced under the Gajendra Productions banner, the film is presented by Mahendra Gajendra, with Venkateshwarulu Merugu and Sri Shyam Gajendra as producers. The cast includes Ramprasad, Gemini Suresh, Kiriti, Sai Prasanna, Sai Kiran, Nazia Khan, and Advaitha Choudhary.

To mark the film’s upcoming release, renowned music director R.P. Patnaik unveiled the first-look poster at the Film Chamber. Speaking at the event, Patnaik praised the film’s gripping screenplay and expressed confidence in its success. He also appreciated the unique storytelling approach taken by the team.

The producers highlighted the film’s innovative editing style, calling it a major attraction. Editor Hemant Nag has employed the "linked screenplay" technique to offer a fresh cinematic experience to the audience.

The movie revolves around the life of a mimicry artist and how he overcomes challenges using his art. The makers believe that W/O Anirvesh will provide a novel experience to viewers. The film will soon be released in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana through SKML Motion Pictures.















