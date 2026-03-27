Suyodhana: A unique sound-driven thriller

Actor Priyadarshi Pulikonda, known for choosing unconventional roles, returns with Suyodhana, a suspense thriller that explores a fresh concept in Telugu cinema. Directed by Y. S. Madhav Reddy, the film features Drishika Chander as the female lead, with Sai Kumar and Prema in key roles. Released on March 27 during Sri Rama Navami, the film attempts to blend psychological suspense with emotional drama.

Story:

The story revolves around Varun, a Foley artist who has been haunted since childhood by a mysterious sound—“Suyodhana”—and visions of Duryodhana. His father, a theatre artist fond of playing Duryodhana, gives up acting due to Varun’s fears. As Varun grows up and starts his own studio, he discovers that these visions occur whenever danger is imminent. When his father becomes a political figure and is later murdered in an attack, Varun sets out to uncover the truth behind the killing, the political angle, and the mystery of “Suyodhana.”

Performances:

Priyadarshi delivers one of his finest performances, convincingly portraying a man torn between fear and curiosity. Sai Kumar stands out with his powerful screen presence, especially in the Duryodhana-inspired role, adding depth to the narrative. Prema impresses as the mother, while Drishika Chander gets a meaningful role. Supporting actors, including Vishnu Oi and Devi Prasad, add value without overshadowing the core story.

Technicalities:

Director Madhav Reddy succeeds in maintaining suspense for most parts. The concept of a Foley artist adds freshness, while the sound design plays a crucial role throughout the film. Music by Jai Krish and effective sound effects enhance the thriller experience. The production values are decent, though a few investigative scenes could have been tighter.

Analysis:

Suyodhana stands out for its unique premise and engaging screenplay. Despite minor pacing issues, especially in parts of the first half, the second half keeps the audience hooked. Blending psychological elements with political drama and emotional depth, the film offers a refreshing alternative to routine mass entertainers.

Rating: 3/5