Sye Raa Director Signs Up Rashmika As Akkineni's Heroine

It is a known fact that Kannada actress and Coorg beauty, Rashmika Mandanna is now the most sought-after actress in Tollywood.

After teaming up with Tollywood's youth icon Vijay Devarakonda in hit movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, she was paired opposite many other huge stars like Mahesh Babu, Nithiin, Nani, Nagarjuna and Allu Arjun.

The latest addition to this list is that Rashmika will be paired with Ram Charan in which Megastar Chiranjeevi will be acting. Another addition will be that she will be romancing lead actor Akhil Akkineni. This will be Akhil's fifth movie.

We hear that this will be an action thriller for which Surender Reddy of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy fame will be the director. The story of this movie revolves around an undercover agent who destroys terrorists. This film demands a beautiful heroine with acting prowess and hence they say that Rashmika was selected for this project.

Of late, Rashmika has become the busiest actor in the industry. Her upcoming movie Pogaru in Kannada and Sultan in Tamil are ready for release. Akhil starrer 'Most Eligible Bachelor' is also ready to hit the screens. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is busy with the shooting of her next Tollywood venture 'Pushpa' which stars none other than Telugu Stylish Star Allu Arjun whose previous movie Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo was a Sankranthi hit and raked in considerable moolah at the box office.

On the other hand, one of Rashmika's Telugu movies too was released around Sankranthi which also was a blockbuster. The movie was titled Sarileru Neekevvaru and marked the comeback of yesteryear actress Vijayshanti. AMong others in the key roles included Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj and of course Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu.