Tamannaah Bhatia Gets Tested Positive For Coronavirus And Drops A Note On Social Media

Tamannaah Bhatia who was tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday dropped a note on her social media pages and confirmed the news. She also made her fans know about her condition and mentioned that she was admitted to a private hospital, Hyderabad. After taking treatment for her mild symptoms, she is now being discharged and will be self-isolated until she gets fully recovered.

Here is the official note which Tamannaah dropped on her Instagram page… Have a look!

Tamannaah wrote, "Although my team and I have been very disciplined on set, I, unfortunately, succumbed to a mild fever last week. After undertaking the mandatory tests, I was diagnosed as Covid-19 positive. I admitted myself into a private hospital in Hyderabad to mitigate adverse health outcomes and after being under the care of expert medical professionals I am now being discharged. It has been a strenuous week but I feel relatively well. I am optimistic that I will recover fully from this health peril which is distressing so many people around the world. For the present, I will be self-isolating as advised. A big virtual hug to everyone for their love, concern and positivity. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay well!

Love,

Tamannaah".

Tollywood ace actress Samantha dropped the 'Get well soon' message in the comments section!

We already know that Tamannaah's parents got tested for this novel disease a few days back.





Although she got tested for this novel disease a few weeks back, her report came negative. This happened when her parents got tested positive for Covid-19. Tamannaah also released a statement stating that "My parents were showing mild Covid-19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately, my parents have tested positive. The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines".



Hope Tamannaah gets well soon and will be back to sets ASAP…Speaking about Tamannaah's work front, she will be next seen in Gopichand's 'Seetimaarr' movie.