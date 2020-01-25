Tamannaah read Osho's book

Pretty actress Tamannaah is one of the most successful actresses in Telugu and Tamil movies and she had numerous hits to her credit in both the languages.

Last year, she earned rave reviews for her performances in 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy,' and fun-centric film 'F2' turned out to be a blockbuster. However, not many know what she does when she isn't busy with her professional commitments.

At a private event, glam diva was asked if she's a voracious reader, and Tamannaah said, because of her limited attention span, she hasn't taken to reading books as much; however, she stated that couple of books have changed her life.

"I'm into spirituality and when I read Osho's The True Name, it changed my life and helped me understand spirituality better.

Another book which had a massive impact on my lifestyle is 'Skinny Bitch' by Rory Freedman and Kim Barnouin, and it was after reading that book that I gave up non-vegetarian and stuck to eating vegetarian food," Tamannaah said.