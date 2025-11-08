‘Tandavam’ song promo out from ‘Akhanda 2’; full song to be on Nov 14

The unstoppable duo Nandamuri Balakrishna and blockbuster director Boyapati Srinu are back with one of the most awaited sequels of the decade — Akhanda 2: Tandavam. Following the roaring success of Akhanda, the film promises to take divine action and mass energy to a whole new level.

Produced by Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta, with M. Tejaswini Nandamuri presenting, the film is being mounted on a grand scale. The promotional content has already created massive buzz, reaffirming Balakrishna’s dominance as the “God of the Masses.”

The makers recently unveiled the promo of the ‘Tandavam’ song, composed by Thaman S, which has electrified fans with its powerful beats and devotional fervor. Balakrishna’s intense dance — wielding a trident in one hand and a tambourine in the other — has already gone viral, leaving audiences in awe. The full song will be released on November 14.

The film features Samyukta as the leading lady, while Aadhi Pinisetty plays a strong, pivotal role. Harshali Malhotra also joins the cast in a crucial part.

With cinematography by C. Ramprasad and Santosh D. Detakae, editing by Tammiraju, and art direction by AS Prakash, Akhanda 2: Tandavam promises a visual spectacle. The film is slated for a worldwide release on December 5, 2025.