Team ‘The Girlfriend’ wishes Rashmika on her b’day with teaser song

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna is all set to mesmerize audiences once again with her upcoming romantic drama The Girlfriend, co-starring Dheekshith Shetty. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film is a heartfelt love story backed by a stellar production team comprising Geetha Arts, Mass Movie Makers, and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment, with Allu Aravind presenting the project.

Marking Rashmika’s birthday, the makers unveiled a striking new poster and a teaser of the song Reyi Lolothula, setting social media abuzz. The poster showcases Rashmika in an intense warrior avatar, holding both a gun and a sword — a never-before-seen look that has piqued fans' curiosity.

Adding to the excitement, Reyi Lolothula has been composed by the talented Hesham Abdul Wahab, with lyrics by Rakendu Mouli and vocals by Vijay Deverakonda, Hesham Abdul Wahab, and Chinmayi Sripada. The poem for the song was penned by director Rahul Ravindran himself, enriching the track with emotional depth and a strong romantic undertone.

Produced by Dheeraj Mogilineni and Vidya Koppineedi, the film is currently in its post-production phase. The makers are planning a grand theatrical release soon, and expectations are high given the fresh pairing, striking visuals, and soulful music.

With Rashmika’s fierce new look and a melodic teaser song to set the tone, The Girlfriend is gearing up to be a unique romantic entertainer that blends intensity with emotion. More updates from the team are expected to follow as the release date approaches.