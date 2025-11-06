Team ‘The Great Pre-Wedding Show’ celebrates a heartfelt journey ahead of release

As The Great Pre-Wedding Show gears up for its grand theatrical release on November 7, the cast and crew gathered for a spirited pre-release event that radiated gratitude, excitement, and camaraderie. The event saw the presence of Thiruveer, Teena Sravya, director Rahul Srinivas, producer Sandeep, music director Suresh Bobbili, and actor Rohan Roy, among others.

Music director Suresh Bobbili described the film as a heartfelt rural comedy, saying, “Every actor’s performance inspired my background score. I’m thankful to Thiruveer Anna and producer Sandeep for their trust. The freedom I got here was unmatched — I even brought in local singers from Srikakulam!”

Rohan Roy expressed appreciation for the media and fans, noting, “Their support boosted our confidence. We want this film to reach every household.”

Leading lady Teena Sravya shared her joy after reading the glowing premiere reviews: “Not a single negative comment — it feels like we truly made something special.” She also lightened the moment with a witty “Telugu Audience Devuda” mimicry.

Producer Sandeep recalled the film’s humble beginnings from a WhatsApp group named 7PM, crediting Thiruveer and his team for carrying the project.

Director Rahul Srinivas reflected on completing a full-year journey, while Thiruveer called the film “an honest effort made with love and no compromises.” With glowing reviews and heartfelt teamwork, The Great Pre-Wedding Show promises laughter, emotion, and a touch of small-town magic this Friday.