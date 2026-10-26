Teja Sajja’s Mirai 2 Is Being Made On A Bigger Scale

It is well known that Tollywood’s young actor Teja Sajja is in the best phase of his career. He is now busy with Jai Hanuman, Mirai 2, Zombie Reddy 2 and Amazon Prime’s Traitors reality show. As most of his current movies are sequels, there are many expectations on them. And on the other hand, the speculations regarding his wedding are also doing rounds on social media.

Currently, the latest updates regarding ‘Mirai: Jaithraya’ are creating buzz on social media. Reports state that young sensation Sreeleela is being considered as the lead actress in the movie while Prabhudeva already joined the cast. On the other hand, this movie is now being made on a bigger scale and might be released as a Pan-Indian film too.

Well, the makers already revealed Tollywood’s versatile actor Rana Daggubati as the main antagonist in the post-credits of Mirai on the big screens and the shooting has been kick-started in May, 2026. So, the trade experts are expecting it to hit the big screens in the second half of 2027. As the makers are determined to stun the audience with top-notch quality visuals, we need to gear up for a BIGGER fantasy spectacle.