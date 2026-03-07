Telangana HC strikes down paid parking at single-screen theatres

In a significant development affecting cinema halls across the state, the Telangana High Court has suspended Government Order (G.O.) No. 121, which had allowed single-screen theatres to collect parking fees from moviegoers. The ruling clarifies that if a consumer possesses a valid movie ticket, parking at the theatre premises must be provided free of charge.

The G.O. 121 of 2021 was issued by the state’s Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department to give financial relief to single-screen theatres, which had requested permission to charge parking fees due to mounting operational costs. Theatre owners had argued that revenue from parking and canteen services helped them manage expenses, particularly after the financial setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the government led by former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had introduced a rule mandating free parking at both single-screen theatres and multiplexes across Telangana. However, after the pandemic severely impacted the cinema industry, single-screen theatre owners appealed to the government seeking relaxation of the rule, citing financial difficulties. While multiplexes continued to provide free parking, the exemption allowed some single screens to charge nominal parking fees.

The latest ruling came after a writ petition was filed by Prem Ramavath, who challenged the collection of a ₹20 parking fee at Konark Theatre in Dilsukhnagar. The case was reportedly pursued by advocate Vijay Gopal, who has previously filed several petitions regarding special premieres and cinema ticket price regulations.

The court’s decision is expected to provide relief to consumers but may pose fresh financial challenges for struggling single-screen theatres. Industry stakeholders are now waiting to see how theatre owners and the state government respond to the ruling.