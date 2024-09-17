Telugu Film Chamber Takes Johnny Master Case Seriously, Forms Committee for Investigation

Telugu Film Chamber has assured swift action on complaints and urged individuals facing any issues in the industry to report them directly. Recently, the chamber has taken the harassment case against choreographer Johnny Master very seriously. In response, a special committee has been formed to investigate the details of the case thoroughly.

“We have recorded statements from both Johnny Master and the victim. The committee is tasked with reviewing all aspects of the case, and we will submit a comprehensive report within 90 days,” the Film Chamber announced.

In the case of the woman who filed the complaint, the entire film fraternity has extended its support, with industry figures assuring her that there will be no loss of opportunities. A prominent hero, through his manager, has offered her a role in his upcoming film, and a director has also promised a chance in his next project.

The Film Chamber, which handles fewer than ten harassment cases annually, emphasized that while genuine complaints are taken seriously, it has also been dealing with some fake reports. The chamber remains committed to creating a safe environment for all, encouraging victims to come forward without fear of career repercussions.















