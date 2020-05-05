Telugu Film Shoots will resume in June: Talasani Srinivas

Tollywood producers personally met the Telangana Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav today and held a press meet. In the press meet, Talasani Srinivas Yadav revealed three key points about resuming the shoots again.

The producers are in a dilemma about restarting their operations and activities related to the movies. In view of the same, Talasani revealed that the producers will have full support from the government of Telangana.

The following are the key points about the press meet today.

- Had discussions with the industry bigwigs

- Film shootings may resume in June

- Telangana and AP govt will take a final call after assessing the conditions

We have to wait one more month to understand if the lockdown is coming to an end and the producers get back to their work.