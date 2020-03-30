Testing time for Dil Raju

Dil Raju is one of the successful producers in the movie industry now with a handful of projects in the production mode. The lockdown period has affected him so much. Since the production of three to four movies is in active production, it is going to be a huge loss of work and money for him. Also, this is a testing time for the mega-producer who has a great success ratio.

Nani's V was supposed to hit the screens by now but the film is not releasing and there is no clarity on when it would hit the screens again. From taking care of all his staff members to every daily wage worker who is working for his movies, it is getting hard for the producer to maintain the finances.

Although all the producers are facing the same situation, it is a bit difficult for Dil Raju because of multiple projects in production.