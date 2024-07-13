Live
Thalapathy Vijay, AGS Entertainment, Mythri Movie Makers’ in first Single The Dance Anthem- Whistleaesko From 'The GOAT'
The first single- Whistleaesko from Thalapathy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu’s highly-anticipated Pan India film The GOAT (The Greatest Of All Time) was dropped just a while ago.
The song scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja has vocals by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Nakash Aziz who pumped in extra vigor with their powerful vocals, while the lyrics penned by Ramajogayya Sastry are quirky. The song pulsates with vivacious energy, making it an irresistible dance anthem. The track creates a sparkling atmosphere that invites listeners to let loose and tap their feet.
The song indeed serves as a jubilant celebration of companionship, resonating with one of the film's central themes. The lyrical video features Vijay dancing along with Prabhudeva, Prashanth, and Ajmal Ameer. Raju Sundaram master has done the choreography. It will be more impactful to watch the song with full visuals. Vijay plays dual roles in the movie co-starring Prashanth, Prabhudeva, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Ajmal Amir, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Yugendran Vasudevan, and Akilan in crucial roles.